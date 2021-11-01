The path laid before a first-generation college student can be daunting, but a federal grant-funded initiative is coming into place on a local level to help.
The U.S. Department of Education's Trio program, which refers to a fusion of eight (originally three, hence the name) services for K-12 students, is set starting in January to benefit students of the St. Joseph School District. North Central Missouri College obtained a $277,375 annual Trio grant for the benefit of all SJSD students in grades 6 through 12. Roughly 500 kids will be supported any given year, according to Shannon Nolte, who oversees all public middle and high schools in the city.
"We want to provide every opportunity for any student, including those that may not have that (collegiate) background and exposure or have those resources, to be able to pursue this," said Nolte, the district's director of secondary education. "I know the students that this type of grant serves, and I've seen the success that comes out of kids that have gone through these Trio programs."
According to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, it is estimated that by 2030, at least 68% of all jobs in the state will not be accessible if a four-year college degree, equivalent professional training or certification is not obtained.
Families are responding: The University of Missouri-Kansas City found that 40% of students in the state's largest university system have no immediate relatives who went to college.
A typical Trio beneficiary meets regularly with an adviser to determine what a student is good at, what interests him or her in a career, what his or her aspirations are and what program fits such criteria. The funding pays for relevant training, and enables things like applying for scholarships and college admissions, at no cost to the student.
North Central Missouri College will become Buchanan County's designated community college beginning with the fall 2022 academic term, in place of Metropolitan Community College. North Central is developing an expansion campus in Andrew County in a separate partnership with Savannah R-III, and it will take over adult education at the Hillyard Technical Center.
Trio grant writer Janet Pultz described the federal award to the school district as a happy coincidence with these developments.
"It's not necessarily our goal to get students to come to North Central Missouri College," said Pultz, the college's Trio director. "Of course, if they do, that's great. But our goal is to find the post-secondary education pathway that's most appropriate for each student."
