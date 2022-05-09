Shannon Nolte is advancing from his leadership role over all middle school and high school administrators to the job of director of student services. Principal Lara Gilpin of Benton High School is to assume Nolte's current role as director of secondary education. Assistant Principal Lynn Davis will replace Gilpin.
Three more employees have been promoted to leadership positions in the St. Joseph School District.
Shannon Nolte has been appointed to the position of Director of Student Services, replacing Dr. Robert Sigrist who is moving into the role of assistant superintendent of business and operations.
Nolte joined the district in 2020 as the director of secondary education. He began his career in the Cameron R-I School District teaching mathematics and coaching softball, football, baseball, basketball and track. He served as superintendent for five years before coming to St. Joseph.
Nolte has served on leadership committees at the local, regional and state levels including NWMASA Scholarship Committee chair and NW District Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals president and secretary/treasurer.
Lara Gilpin will move into the role of Director of Secondary Education. Gilpin currently serves as Benton High School’s principal. During her 23-year career with the district, she has served as an assistant principal at Truman and Robidoux and principal at Spring Garden and Benton.
In 2017 and 2019, Gilpin was selected Middle School Principal of the Year by the Northwest Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals.
Lynn Davis will move from an assistant administrator role at Benton High School to become the school’s principal. Davis has worked at Benton for the past 15 years. She has been an assistant principal for five years and a classroom teacher for 10 years prior.
She was chosen as Benton’s teacher of the year candidate, Apple Seed Grant recipient and was voted Most Influential Teacher in 2014.
All appointees will assume their positions on July 1.
