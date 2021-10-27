When a local classroom vacancy arises with no substitute to cover it, teachers can be prompted to give up their free planning hour to serve students. Now they’re getting more free time.
The St. Joseph School District Board of Education approved a request on Monday from Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, to modify the schedule for three days, Nov. 12, Nov. 23 and Dec. 10. On those days, classes will dismiss two hours earlier than a given school’s normal time. Staff will have the option to use the two hours each day to plan future coursework, conduct some other activity or just relax.
“Of course our staff has been doing a lot over the last 18 months,” Van Zyl told the board. “Not that they weren’t doing a lot before this, but they’ve had a lot going on and a lot of stress on their plates.”
Up until now, the district paid those who lose their planning hour to fill in as substitutes an extra $20 stipend. That payment will remain and may be adjusted later. The board approved Van Zyl’s request 6-1.
Kenneth Reeder, the “no” vote on this question, said his reason is the schedule change does not address the problem at hand. The district can say it fears staffers are too heavily taxed, Reeder said, but until it finds a way to end the pervasive substitute shortage, the causes of that stress will not abate. Before COVID-19 arrived, he noted, it would be normal for the district to have more than a dozen unfilled substitute vacancies. During the pandemic, that has more than doubled.
“Everybody’s having a labor problem right now, but we’ve been having labor problems for the last three or four years,” he said.
For some time, a student has been able to expect 10% of all class days they attend from kindergarten through 12th grade to be covered by a substitute, Reeder said. A short-term substitute earns about $95 of gross pay for every duty day, which figures to be a little more than $10 per hour, on average. Emphasizing the 10% figure, Reeder said that contribution is undervalued.
“It fills this most vital need that we’re not filling,” he said. “It’s affecting every building and every teacher under that roof.”
J. Eric Simmons, an art teacher at Central High School and president of the St. Joseph-MNEA labor union, said he is in favor of increasing substitute pay. Yet, there is no data he is familiar with, Simmons said, which shows that pay alone will make a difference in the shortage. With more than 170 people logged as qualified substitutes via EDUStaff, LLC — the district’s third-party labor broker — on paper, there are enough people to work any given day. Shortages ensue when they choose not to, often because of personal conflicts that can’t be avoided on short notice, a problem that pay might not be able to address.
In any event, Simmons said, he is pleased he and his colleagues will be given a breather on the three early-release days.
“Our association is constantly advocating for more self-directed teacher plan time,” he said. “And we are very thankful that our district administration presented this plan to the board to provide self-directed plan time for our educators.”
