St. Joseph schools have ended up 1,100 kids lighter in the last decade as pressures drive families elsewhere.

The district counted 11,431 pupils in grades K-12 in October 2012. That number is down to 10,312, according to enrollment data kept by Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis. On a local level, this leaves the district with too much building space, especially at the elementary level.

