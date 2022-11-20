St. Joseph schools have ended up 1,100 kids lighter in the last decade as pressures drive families elsewhere.
The district counted 11,431 pupils in grades K-12 in October 2012. That number is down to 10,312, according to enrollment data kept by Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis. On a local level, this leaves the district with too much building space, especially at the elementary level.
Grades K-6 contained 6,343 kids 10 years ago. There are now 5,521. Where the number of kids in a given grade used to number about 900 across all schools in the district, 750 to 800 is now more the norm.
“At the end of the day, I think it’s not just St. Joe, I think it’s everywhere right now,” said David Foster, president of the Board of Education. “At the end of the day, none of our issues are isolated or individualized just to St. Joe. I think all of our issues stretch across the U.S.”
Such decreases are a norm, particularly in Northern Missouri. U.S. Census data makes it apparent that people are having fewer kids in the region, and St. Joseph experienced a population loss relative to 2010. Issues accelerated from 2019-2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic tore the norms of public education to shreds.
“There’s no doubt, many families have went out and sought even online or homeschooling options,” said Jon Turner, assistant professor of education at Missouri State University in Springfield. “And so, last year you definitely saw the numbers down. That was very common statewide.”
From a state level, this means a loss of funding. The formula for directing money to districts is complex but is based in part on the total number of pupils and average daily attendance. Out of about $3.5 billion in total state aid, district shares increase or decrease based on the formula, but the loss of students over time always means a financial hit. The aid level is currently $3,645 per pupil, about $37.59 million in total. It exceeded $40 million a decade ago.
The lion’s share of the St. Joseph School District’s budget depends on local tax revenues but such losses require cutbacks over time, typically through natural attrition. Teachers and other staff retire and are not replaced.
What will only become clear over time is how much the enrollment loss can be blamed on COVID-19 and a fleeting decision by families to pull kids out of the public school environment, how much can be blamed on longer-term alienation from the SJSD and how much is owed to the lower number of local kids, period.
“It’s those younger families that would be having kids of a school age,” Turner said. “We see those percentages dropping in the northern tier of Missouri. And that’s been on our radar for more than 10 years ... At the university, we’ve been watching this for some time because we see the number of graduates coming out of Missouri high schools is down. So when we’re recruiting students at the university level, we know that the market is going down.”
Scott Bloomquist has discussed this with SJSD officials in his capacity as a consultant for the 3D Institute, which provides professional training to local leaders from all walks of life.
“It isn’t anything that happens overnight. Though it feels like it happens overnight, it is years in the making,” said Bloomquist, who works day-to-day as a superintendent of schools in northern Illinois. “You know to kind of see those trends happening. On the front end of it, going forward, it’s not going to be overnight fixes.”
It seems clear that local enrollment recovery likely cannot occur unless the community grows as a whole. The 3D Institute is trying to make that happen, Bloomquist said, through a grand vision in which everyone plays a part. To that end, 3D events commonly feature the senior leadership of the school district, local private educators, representatives from Missouri Western State University, staff from the Hillyard Technical Center and others who have a K-12 schooling stake.
“It’s not common to see real, tight partnerships between the business community and a school district,” he said. “As the school district goes, so does the community, and as local businesses go, so does the school district.”
