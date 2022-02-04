State authorities have reduced each school district’s ability to suspend in-person learning in favor of involuntary online instruction, but so far neither COVID nor bad weather has forced St. Joseph schools to use this limited resource.
A total of 36 hours, equivalent to five class days, of “alternative methods of instruction” are authorized for each of the 555 local agencies subject to Department of Elementary and Secondary Education rules. Although districts can go beyond that, they will be required to make up that time with in-person hours later on. Each academic year must ultimately account for 1,044 hours of in-person instruction, or the equivalent for those enrolled in the all-online St. Joseph Virtual Academy.
DESE explained that for the moment, this will be a self-reported system, but the department will be checking school districts’ homework.
“(Local education agencies) do not report official school calendar hours/information to DESE until later this summer, so we will not have an official record of their total (alternative method of instruction) hours used until that point,” said Mallory McGowin, departmental spokesperson.
Doug Van Zyl, St. Joseph’s superintendent of schools, reviewed how thus far the district has called off operations for the entire week of Thanksgiving 2021, which amounted to three previously unplanned closure days, and for the entire week of Jan. 17, which started with Martin Luther King Day.
The first closure took place to give staff extra time off to cope with the heavy workload of the pandemic era. The second happened amid the COVID-omicron surge that peaked at the end of January.
To help make up those hours, the district has eliminated early release Wednesdays for the remainder of the year. That leaves it with two available “snow days” on which in-person education can be called off without any form of online or other makeup required, Van Zyl said in a letter to staff.
“Moving forward, since the weather can be unpredictable, we will be advising staff to send home devices with their students on days when the weather projects to be challenging for us to come to school,” Van Zyl said. “Please make sure you are prepared and ready to support our kids, families, and each other. Thank you for all you do as we strive to provide educational services to our kids not only during COVID but during the unpredictable Missouri weather.”
