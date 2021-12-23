The federal government continues to impose a face-covering mandate for all school bus passengers, charging individual firms to enforce it even as local educators have generally moved away from such rules.
The public health order, which is based in Title 42 of the U.S. Code in sections concerning the authority of the Department of Health and Human Services, first came into being in February. In the 10 months since no one has yet been successful in efforts to get a federal court to invalidate the order. Only the U.S. Congress would otherwise be empowered to get rid of it.
President Joe Biden acted on Dec. 1 to extend the order at least through March 2022. In addition to school buses, it applies to all types of municipal buses as well as passenger trains and airplanes. Most of those services have had a mask mandate of some kind in effect since spring 2020.
"Passengers and drivers must wear a mask on school buses, including on buses operated by public and private systems," the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention states in an online explainer of the order. "... Schools should provide masks to those students who need them (including on buses) ... No disciplinary action should be taken against a student who does not have a mask."
On Tuesday, Shawn Woods, Apple Bus Co. director of safety, reaffirmed that the rule is considered applicable to his company and that the wearing of face masks aboard a bus is a good idea. Apple Bus drives students for the St. Joseph School District and several other agencies in the area.
Woods emphasized that under no circumstances will a student be denied permission to ride a bus for lack of a face covering. Instead, if boarding without one, the student will be given a mask. Families will be contacted as needed to be sure they are informed about the federal rule. Repeat non-mask-wearing will be documented and handled on a case-by-case basis, he said.
"The drivers need to make every reasonable effort to ensure that every passenger has a mask on," Woods said. "That's what's important."
Woods said he hopes people can understand that enforcing the federal rule is not a matter of beliefs, but public safety.
"As a student transporter, we have to take the personal opinions out of it," he said. "We follow the law, and we follow what's in the best interest of students on the bus. Any and all precautions that we can take, we have, and they are fundamentally worth taking."
