Bus placeholder
File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph School District says a bus has crashed Wednesday afternoon along Riverside Road without causing any "serious injuries" to students aboard.

Further information on the incident is to be provided by Mosaic Life Care at their emergency department, according to a hospital spokesperson.

