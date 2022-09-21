top story School bus accident reported on Riverside Road By Marcus Clem News-Press NOW Marcus Clem Author email Sep 21, 2022 Sep 21, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo | News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The St. Joseph School District says a bus has crashed Wednesday afternoon along Riverside Road without causing any "serious injuries" to students aboard.Further information on the incident is to be provided by Mosaic Life Care at their emergency department, according to a hospital spokesperson.This story will be updated. Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marcus Clem Author email Follow Marcus Clem Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News 1:11 Weather Weather Wise Wednesday: September heat Education Vision Forward hones in on action plan Government City creates committee to sell proposed police tax to public Local News Multigenerational households put stress on 'sandwiched' caregivers More Local News → Local Forecast 8 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
