A new discussion on the meaning of transparency held Monday by the St. Joseph Board of Education led to a vote requiring all board proceedings of whatever kind to be video recorded.
The policy, proposed by LaTonya Williams as part of a new agenda item, caused an extended discussion before members ultimately voted 6-1 to approve the idea. Bryan Green voted “no.” As a result — in addition to the preexisting livestream video for remote public access to regular monthly meetings and certain special meetings — all board committees and other such gatherings shall be recorded but typically not live streamed.
The change will not apply to the coming Creative Entourage-organized public panel discussions, as elected officials will not be organizing or leading those conversations.
“I think as we’re asking our community to give more trust in us, as a board, we’re going to have to try to trust the community as well,” Williams said.
When colleagues noted that the audience for SJSD board video is often relatively small — Monday’s livestream of the 1.5-hour meeting received about 60 views during the process — Williams said that does not play into the principle of transparency.
“If you choose not to drink, I still gave you a glass of water,” Williams said.
It now falls to Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, and Eileen Houston-Stewart, with video production specialist John Morris, to figure out how this will be done. Leaders reached a preliminary agreement that it will most likely involve Morris setting up a static video camera and then archiving the video for later publication.
Van Zyl noted that committee meetings are not where permanent decisions are made.
“I do want to remind people that committee meetings really are for you as a board to get the information that you need,” the superintendent of schools said. “The public gets their information from the minutes of that, and from what you do in talk, in dialogue, in discussion in these (full board) meetings.”
Instead, as may be the case, committee meetings are spaces where ideas are generated, and people are focused on working up recommendations and proposals for the full board. The board can then accept or reject them, although rejections are rare.
Board President Tami Pasley ultimately backed Williams’ motion but indicated along with Lori Witham that she had reservations. To help explain her views, she referenced a September 2020 episode in which the St. Joseph YMCA invited the district to consider buying its former building at 315 S. 6th St.
News media present at a Facilities Planning Committee session reported that the sale had been proposed. High public interest in that idea seemed to ensue, before the board eventually opted to take no action, in effect removing the district from the list of potential buyers.
“No decision was made, there wasn’t even talk that we were going to purchase that building,” Pasley said. “We had a news story on it, we had news coverage on the news, and all the sudden, the community’s up in arms because we’re getting ready to purchase this old building that we don’t need. It blew up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.