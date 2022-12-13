Two St. Joseph Board of Education members vowed not to resign despite a call to do so on social media from another board member.
Phil Vandel has served on the board since he was appointed in May. On Sunday, he commented on a post on Facebook that David Foster and LaTonya Williams did not follow the law when they filed for school board seats in December 2020.
As part of that filing, each candidate must swear under penalty of perjury that, to the best of their knowledge, they do not owe back taxes. Foster and Williams on Tuesday denied wrongdoing. All their taxes have been paid, they said, and they vowed to not resign.
"They 100% lied and should step down," Vandel wrote in a comment to a post on Facebook. "I have spoke with two other board members that they should step down, as well. I will not disclose their names. It is really shameful ..."
Vandel declined to discuss this further when contacted by News-Press NOW.
Williams responded on Tuesday.
"I would never speak badly about another board member at all, but I am extremely hurt, disappointed and I am owed an apology," she said. "He could have easily texted and called and asked me about this but he chose not to do so. I mean, I just don't understand his logic at all."
According to Buchanan County court records, the Missouri Department of Revenue filed a tax lien against Williams in 2017, for a total amount of $571.05. Williams said the lien amounts to unknown administrative fees, and asked the department to cancel the lien. The department sent her a letter dated Dec. 9, stating that the lien is "discharged in full."
According to the Georgia Department of Revenue, it filed a lien against Foster for $947.37 in 2018, which was satisfied on Nov. 29 of this year. Foster is a former resident of Georgia.
The St. Joseph School District released a statement on Dec. 8 that did not mention Williams or Foster but did say board candidates must disclose if they know they owe money to the State of Missouri.
All candidate forms have been handled properly, the district statement said, and added that school officials consulted with the Department of Revenue and the Office of the Missouri Secretary of State. Secretary Jay Ashcroft, a Republican, oversees all Show Me State elections.
"If the Missouri Department of Revenue receives a complaint that a candidate or sitting board member’s taxes in Missouri are delinquent, by statute, that individual will receive notice that they have 30 days to pay the delinquency to remain eligible to be a candidate in a current or future election," the district's statement said. "The Board of Education is aware of these requirements and the steps necessary to ensure they are met."
As of Tuesday, the board has not discussed the matter in an open session. Foster and Williams said Tuesday they were surprised by Vandel's comment.
Foster and Williams said they are focusing on the future. Foster said that none of this was discussed at a meeting on Monday afternoon, which Vandel attended. That executive session happened behind closed doors to protect the privacy of district employees, not related to the board.
Foster, who serves as board president, said he wants to address concerns like kids doing poorly in school, not showing up to class and feeling like they can't succeed there. He said he felt disagreement with his colleagues would hinder those missions.
"I'm more interested in working civilly with board members so we can be productive and minimize these distractions," Foster said. "Because that's all they are. We have a lot of things that we should be focused on right now, and it's time to get back to work."
Vandel announced in November that he will not seek a new term on the board, in part because he disagrees with its leaders.
An election is set for April 4, 2023, to fill two open seats on the board. Filings for the race remain open, with the seats held by Vandel and Rick Gilmore on the ballot. Gilmore, elected in 2020, also has said he would not run for another term.
