LaTonya Williams, David Foster, and Phil Vandel disagree on a matter concerning personal taxes. No formal allegation of wrongdoing has been filed.

Two St. Joseph Board of Education members vowed not to resign despite a call to do so on social media from another board member.

Phil Vandel has served on the board since he was appointed in May. On Sunday, he commented on a post on Facebook that David Foster and LaTonya Williams did not follow the law when they filed for school board seats in December 2020. 

