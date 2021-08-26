Following a vote this week by the St. Joseph Board of Education, district staff are to be granted 10 extra paid days off to cope with COVID-19 illness, on conditions not everyone agrees with.
David Foster, elected earlier this year to a three-year term on the board, spoke Thursday to his view on how it is not fair to qualify staff for the extra PTO based on vaccines. Foster is one of seven board members, and the majority decide policy matters; each member speaks for themselves.
“My vote wasn’t to be rebellious or anti-vaccine,” he said. “God bless everyone who receives the vaccine. But I chose not to exclude anyone for not receiving the vaccine, that’s all.”
On Monday, Foster proposed to give 10 days extra to all staff who test positive for COVID-19, regardless of their vaccination status. However, the board voted that down, 3-4, with Kenneth Reeder and LaTonya Williams joining Foster. The board moved on to vote 5-2 in favor of awarding the extra days to focus on vaccinated persons, with some exceptions. The exceptions include a prevalidated medical cause for not getting the shot or a religious objection to it.
The stated causes go through district human resources officers, with the final say in the hands of director Brian Kraus. If at all possible, staff are to get this taken care of in advance, so that if they test positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the district knows then what to do.
“I respect my fellow board members,” Foster said. “I have to vote for what I believe is right, though, and I think we need paid COVID relief for all of the staff and not just some of the staff, and to me, that makes the most sense.”
Reeder, who joined Foster in voting “no” on the final 5-2 vote of the vaccine PTO policy, said the district is going to have to handle this matter with advice from its attorneys on what COVID-19 vaccine exceptions are valid. He said this seems to be legally treacherous, when a simpler solution is at hand.
“Why not just give everyone 10 days extra if they get COVID and be done with it?” Reeder said. “There’s no reason to have these conditions and exceptions. We should be taking care of all our people.”
Kraus answered several questions from the board in these matters in the Monday meeting at the Troester Media Center that lasted for almost four hours. He reflected confidence that the office will be able to fairly implement the 10 days’ special COVID-19 benefit.
“There will be a bulletin, or an email, that goes out to all staff, that’ll say, ‘Last night, the board decided this.’ So that way, everybody knows what the standard is,” Kraus said.
