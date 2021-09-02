When the St. Joseph Board of Education meets later this month to talk about its face-covering policy, in keeping with a nationwide trend, a large public response is expected.
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at its 925 Felix St. meeting room. On Aug. 23, the board voted 5-2 to continue to require all people to wear masks indoors on school district property. Kenneth Reeder, who along with Rick Gilmore dissented, said that although he has reviewed "compelling stories" by people who are concerned about the spread of COVID-19 at school, he concludes this is a matter of parental judgment.
"I mean, so it's really hard, that is a tough decision," Reeder said. "But I think it should be a parent's right. I think it should be a freedom of choice on this issue, at this point, from what we know."
While the decision was debated at the August meeting, a number of disruptions emanated from the crowd of more than 100 in attendance, people who seemed to be overwhelmingly anti-mask. "It's not a law!" one man exclaimed. Others chimed in at various times: "It should be our choice!" ... "It's just the flu!" One man cut off Debra Bradley, the city's health director, as she answered board questions: "No credentials!"
LaTonya Williams, who voted in favor of the mask policy being sustained for now, said she is always appreciative of the public's comments and opinions.
"I think that everyone needs a chance to be heard," she said. "At times, it's a little nerve-wracking, when people are screaming and being rude and so, I just hope that people can keep in mind that the board and I are doing all that we're able to do, the best that we are able to do it."
At one point on Aug. 23, Board President Tami Pasley seemed to have enough. "I would remind you, again, that this is a board meeting. It is not a meeting of the public. We respectfully listened to you during audience participation, what you are doing now is not respectful and it is not appreciated."
When that did not calm things down, Pasley spoke again, saying if it continued the room at the Troester Media Center would have to be cleared, "and that would be sad." Two officers of the St. Joseph police department stood watch at the entrance throughout these events.
Asked under what circumstances she might be prepared to do this in the future, Pasley said she is gathering information on "how (the board) might handle this moving forward."
Ultimately, Eileen Houston Stewart, the district's spokesperson, offered a statement via email. Pasley was otherwise unavailable, Houston Stewart said. The statement is based on consultation with EdCounsel LLC of Columbia, the district's go-to legal adviser:
"According to Board Policy KK, the St. Joseph School District can require a visitor to leave the premises who is disruptive, threatening or violent. For example, if an individual is disrupting the meeting by speaking when they do not have the floor, that individual could be required to leave district property due to violations of Board Policy KK.
"If a meeting becomes disorderly, the board could pause the meeting and reconvene the meeting after a brief recess. However, the board would not require patrons who are not disruptive to leave for the remainder of the meeting."
Reeder, for his part, endorsed future public participation on this scale.
"I definitely do not think it was out of line," he said. "I think it was respectful ... Not only is it their right, it is their responsibility as patrons of the St. Joe School District, or any government entity that you have a problem with, come and speak out. Thank goodness they all showed up."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.