Folders and pens for people to come to the SJSD Administration Building and sign up to be a Board of Education candidate are seen in 2021. There will be two new board members elected on April 4, 2023, because the incumbents whose terms are up are not running again.
After both incumbent members of the St. Joseph Board of Education who are up for election in 2023 decided not to run again, efforts are underway to encourage new volunteers to step up.
The task of serving on the school board is not easy, a reality Phil Vandel and Rick Gilmore each spoke to this month in announcing their decisions to not seek another term. Between regular meetings, committee hearings, public engagement activities, responding to concerned citizens and lobbying public officials at other levels of government, a school board member can find himself working dozens of hours per week.
"I just had some family obligations, and I felt like I couldn't devote the time to do the job of a board member," said Gilmore, who was elected in 2020 to a three-year term. "It ended up being more than I expected."
Vandel, who can be reached via email, said prospective candidates should contact him to get an understanding of what is involved and the preparations they should make ahead of deciding to serve. Vandel has served since May when he was appointed to fill a vacancy, and he will finish the term in April.
"For someone who is maybe considering running, I'm hoping they'll reach out to me," he said. "I'm glad to speak to them. But I'd be glad to give them a real perspective of what it's like to serve on the board, what it's like with a critical public who is certainly holding you accountable based on past decisions. What it's like to put in the time that's involved, realistically."
The time commitment is a matter of volunteerism. By longstanding tradition enshrined in state law, board members must receive no pay. If they work for the school board in any paid capacity, they must quit their job before assuming office.
Lynnea Wootten, a music educator and president of the St. Joseph-Missouri National Education Association, said it should be that way.
"I think (to serve) is a decision of whether your time is worth it," she said. "It's not like it's been a paid position and is suddenly not becoming a paid position. Sure, they have more requirements beyond just their meetings once per month and their committee meetings, but it's not like they're coming to school every day to do that work."
Incentives for service would create, Wootten said, the twin problems of determining how much should be on offer and a funding source.
"Where does that money come from when we're already underfunded in public education?" she said. "It's a slippery slope."
Any U.S. citizen who is at least 24 years old, a registered voter and resident within the St. Joseph School District and who has lived somewhere in Missouri since at least April 4 of this year is eligible to run in the election set for Tuesday, April 4, 2023. They must also not be disqualified for nonpayment of taxes or criminal history and have to file campaign finance reports.
Filings for the school board must be in-person and begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, and continue from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday through Dec. 21, unless the SJSD Administration Building at 1415 N. 26th St. is closed for inclement weather or another reason. A holiday break will occur before one final opportunity is set up from 3 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The filing location is on the second-floor board secretary/superintendent office. Building entry is through door No. 7.
