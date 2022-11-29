Signups

Folders and pens for people to come to the SJSD Administration Building and sign up to be a Board of Education candidate are seen in 2021. There will be two new board members elected on April 4, 2023, because the incumbents whose terms are up are not running again.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

After both incumbent members of the St. Joseph Board of Education who are up for election in 2023 decided not to run again, efforts are underway to encourage new volunteers to step up.

The task of serving on the school board is not easy, a reality Phil Vandel and Rick Gilmore each spoke to this month in announcing their decisions to not seek another term. Between regular meetings, committee hearings, public engagement activities, responding to concerned citizens and lobbying public officials at other levels of government, a school board member can find himself working dozens of hours per week.

