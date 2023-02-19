Whitney Lanning, Harold 'Bud' Barr, left, and Don Crabtree each took time on Tuesday to discuss campaigning for St. Joseph Board of Education. A candidate forum is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Eagles Lodge, 2004 N. Belt.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Don Crabtree, a retired public educator and board candidate, speaks on Tuesday.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Harold 'Bud' Barr, a retired engineer and board candidate, speaks on Tuesday.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Whitney Lanning, a nonprofit executive and board candidate, speaks on Tuesday.
Several contenders for St. Joseph School Board seats are ready to meet local voters.
Hosted by Johanna Pruitt, owner of Elite Realty, a forum is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Eagles Lodge, 2004 N. Belt Highway. All candidates are invited, and thus far Harold "Bud" Barr, Don Crabtree, Bradley G. Huett and Whitney Lanning have said they will participate. Of the remaining five candidates on the ballot, Amanda Cook, Rick Gehring and Jennifer Kerns said they will not participate, citing schedule conflicts. Candidates Jonathan Bell and Brian Shewell could not be reached for comment.
"I just wanted to provide a forum that was not just for Republicans, or Democrats, or the chamber, or any partisan group that has a motive or agenda," Pruitt said. "This is a neutral place to come together to get ideas of how to continue to improve our district, how to move forward, how to expand on current ideas."
Pruitt will ask questions and each candidate will get a chance to respond. Candidates who don't show up will be permitted to submit written statements for Pruitt to read. The event is free and open to the public.
Barr, a retired engineer, said he is taking a "constructive" approach to education policy, starting at the bottom. That means investing more in preschool education for all, and in particular, addressing problems of student behavior, which start early.
"There are many young children out there that haven't had any kind of education, of any kind of whatever," Barr said. "And they don't know how to act in a group. They don't know how to behave. They don't know any of this. And this, what this pre-schooling has got to do is teach them how to be ready for kindergarten."
Lanning said she expects some people at the event have developed a skeptical view of public education as a whole. She hopes to do what she can to assuage those doubts while recognizing she will not succeed in every case. She said she wants to try anyway.
"I'm the proud product of public education," she said. "I believe in public education. But that doesn't mean I don't understand that some people are going to choose other things. They're going to choose homeschooling and parochial schools or charter schools ... And I think they have a right to do that. And we as a school district need to make our district the best possible district so that people choose us."
Crabtree said that if he knew how to get everyone in the community to abandon years of distrust in the St. Joseph School District, he would consider himself clairvoyant enough to play the lottery and win. For now, his message is about playing up the SJSD's positives.
"Parents have invested in us, as public educators, their most valuable resource, and that is their children," he said. "And we need to provide them with the information that will make them feel comfortable. I don't know of a teacher in this district whose door is not open, who will not say 'Come in, look over the curriculum, here is what we're learning in class.' They're truly excellent people."
Huett confirmed he will be a participant in the Feb. 21 forum, but said he would not be available for comment beforehand. Invited to do so, he did not provide a written statement.
Election Day is Tuesday, April 4. Two board candidates will receive a term lasting from mid-April 2023 to mid-April 2026. The Missouri Municipal General Election ballot will allow registered voters to select two candidates from the nine participating. Whoever has the most total votes will get a seat, along with the runner-up.
