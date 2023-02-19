Collage

Several contenders for St. Joseph School Board seats are ready to meet local voters.

Hosted by Johanna Pruitt, owner of Elite Realty, a forum is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, at the Eagles Lodge, 2004 N. Belt Highway. All candidates are invited, and thus far Harold "Bud" Barr, Don Crabtree, Bradley G. Huett and Whitney Lanning have said they will participate. Of the remaining five candidates on the ballot, Amanda Cook, Rick Gehring and Jennifer Kerns said they will not participate, citing schedule conflicts. Candidates Jonathan Bell and Brian Shewell could not be reached for comment.

