Candidates from a diverse slate of career and personal backgrounds are contending this year for seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education, yet they are all in alignment on one point: Vision Forward is a good thing.
The community engagement process launched Jan. 25 at Word of Life Church, 3902 N.E. Riverside Road, and continues next month with a meeting set for Tuesday, Feb. 22. Each of the school board hopefuls attended last Tuesday, and all of them aim to be there next time, tackling problems including a high staff turnover rate, the local iteration of bad test scores recorded across the state and how the district will make additional investments in support roles and teacher pay, which is considered overdue.
Colby Oyerly said he was pleased to see nearly 150 people show up at the Word of Life gathering last week but described this as only a start.
“I think the community is starting to understand that if we’re losing good quality teachers, that’s probably where we need to focus at first,” he said. “I didn’t hear a lot about facilities at this meeting or which building serves what purpose. The staff are the key.”
James Kindred said he thinks of his role as a board candidate, first and foremost, as a would-be leader among the many parents who must work together to improve outcomes for all students.
“We all gotta be a team,” Kindred said. “Because if we’re a team, we can make it happen. We can make this, all schools in St. Joseph, better.”
Fellow candidate Kim Miller reflected on her trust in Vision Forward, saying that it’s clear that everyone who wants to be involved is being given the chance to have a say.
“Clearly, that should encourage parents to attend,” she said. “Because they’re the ones that have a great input where their students are concerned. And they need a voice.”
Isaura Garcia said she is optimistic for the future after last week’s meeting and hopes it gives rise to a new school district culture of volunteerism. More than anything — more than money and a reorganization of how the district does business or who is leading it — the path forward requires more sweat equity from parents.
“Many private schools have mandatory parent involvement hours, about 20 hours over the whole year, whether they volunteer in the buildings, help with field trips or just with school work, and I think that’s something the district should suggest,” she said.
Candidate Brenda Steidel, who is a member of the Vision Forward Community Engagement Team, was not available for an interview on Monday. For information about future events, visit sjsd.k12.mo.us/vision_ forward.
