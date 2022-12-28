From left to right, school board candidates Amanda Cook, Brian Shewell, Rick Gehring, Whitney Lanning, Jonathon Bell, Jennifer Kerns, Shawn Harper, Harold Barr, Bradley Huett and Don Crabtree are pictured in December interviews.
There will be 10 people on the April 4 ballot for the two open seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education.
Harold Barr, Jonathon Bell, Amanda Cook, Don Crabtree, Rick Gehring, Shawn Harper, Bradley Huett, Jennifer Kerns, Whitney Lanning and Brian Shewell are contesting the open seats. Joe Yegge, who would have made for 11 candidates on the ballot, withdrew from the race, citing time conflicts.
The incumbents, Phil Vandel and Rick Gilmore, did not file for new three-year terms. The deadline for filing for the race was Tuesday.
Seven people make up the school board, with either two or three seats elected at-large each year in a staggered fashion. There is no primary election.
“I think in order for our community to attract desirable, good-quality businesses and professions that we’re in need of, such as teachers, health care workers, business managers, et cetera, we have to a have a good, quality school district,” Kerns said.
Kerns is the mother of two students in the district and the current St. Joseph PTA Council president. She works for Mosaic Life Care and said her main motive for running is to improve transparency in St. Joseph schools and make parents and constituents feel more engaged in local education.
“I think family engagement is important because that’s how we go about solving the attendance problems that we’re having,” Kerns said. “Parents are key to student success. It really is a solution to a lot of things that are going on with the school district.”
Information on the other candidates running in the race can be found in stories at newspressnow.com.
Anyone who resides in the district and will be 18 or older on or before April 4 is eligible to vote in the election. The deadline to register for the election is March 8, which can be done at the Buchanan County clerk’s office or online at www.sos.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.