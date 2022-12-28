Candidate collage

From left to right, school board candidates Amanda Cook, Brian Shewell, Rick Gehring, Whitney Lanning, Jonathon Bell, Jennifer Kerns, Shawn Harper, Harold Barr, Bradley Huett and Don Crabtree are pictured in December interviews.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

There will be 10 people on the April 4 ballot for the two open seats on the St. Joseph Board of Education.

Harold Barr, Jonathon Bell, Amanda Cook, Don Crabtree, Rick Gehring, Shawn Harper, Bradley Huett, Jennifer Kerns, Whitney Lanning and Brian Shewell are contesting the open seats. Joe Yegge, who would have made for 11 candidates on the ballot, withdrew from the race, citing time conflicts.

