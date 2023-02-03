Gabe Edgar

The leader of the St. Joseph School District expects to be around one year longer than previously planned. 

The Board of Education agreed to tack a year on to Gabe Edgar's contract, pending a formal signing in the immediate future. Edgar started work as superintendent of schools in July 2022, for a three-year term. With the year added on, he is expected to remain in office until June 30, 2026.

