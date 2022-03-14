Monday’s inaugural Vote St. Joe forum for St. Joseph Board of Education candidates focused in large part on how those who would serve in education leadership would go about engaging parents and earning the community’s trust.
Serving as moderator, Pastor Josh Blevins — who founded Vote St. Joe, a faith-based public information and advocacy group, earlier this year — quizzed Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller on specific applications of these broad questions. For example, he asked whether they support the district’s right to set mandates on face coverings and vaccines, or defer to parents on the best choices for their children. Both Garcia and Miller said that parents’ choices on this matter take priority.
Another key topic was the common perception that the district is missing the mark on academic standards. Both candidates affirmed that this perception is a serious problem and will be a top concern for the future school board, whomever sits on it.
Judy Cook, a retired local resident who said she has not made up her mind yet about how to vote, reflected her desire that Garcia and Miller “get back to the basics” if elected.
“A lot of times now, they’re teaching so that students will just do well on a test and don’t actually focus on truly learning the subjects at hand,” she said. “School should not be about passing a test. If the kids are smart enough and learning well, they’ll pass the test, but first, they’ll know the subjects.”
Steve Hofferber, another member of the audience, has been part of the Vision Forward Community Engagement Team for the last four months. The CET is charged with setting up large public events with guidance from the consultancy firm Creative Entourage, LLC. Hofferber said the discussion Monday among Blevins, Garcia and Miller about district volunteerism was of particular interest.
“Both candidates agreed it was valid and had specific ideas on making improvements, such as making it easier for parents to volunteer in schools,” Hofferber said.
He added that a key part of this is the requirement that those who wish to volunteer in schools obtain a criminal background check.
“Even parents have to go through a background check to volunteer, which is fine, but they have to pay for the background check themselves,” he said. “Isaura suggested making that less expensive, by the district covering the cost or finding a less expensive option to have it done.”
Cook said efforts to engage the public are good, but school board members must have the confidence to implement their own ideas as local voters elected them to do. From this point of view, hiring an outside agency like Creative Entourage to help decide what to do is not the way to go.
“Do they have to have somebody from out of town come in to help decide whether they should do this or whether they should do that?” Cook said. “That is a decision that the school board should be able to make.”
