The two incumbents on the St. Joseph Board of Education did not appear on Tuesday to file for next year’s election, nor did anyone else, meaning a previous list of five challengers is final for the April 5 ballot.
The situation means that of the seven seats on the board, which are elected on a staggered schedule, five will soon be held by people who have not previously served in any publicly elected capacity. Voters will be prompted to choose two names from among Brenda Steidel, James Kindred, Kim Miller, Colby Oyerly and Isaura Garcia. The two winners will each serve a three-year term commencing from later in April.
Garcia is a Spanish language translator and communications professional. Oyerly is the general manager of McAlister’s Deli. Kindred has worked as a physical education specialist. Steidel is a preschool educator. No information has been obtained about Miller. Oyerly, Kindred and Garcia previously gave interviews about their candidacy. Steidel’s campaign will be similarly featured next week.
Tami Pasley and Bryan Green will mark six years of service on the board at the conclusion of their terms. They each have made no comment on their decision not to file for re-election, and an additional request on Tuesday evening for such a comment did not receive a reply. Pasley is a career math educator who previously served as president of the Missouri State Teachers Association, and Green is a physician who works for Mosaic Life Care. Pasley has served as president of the school board since last April, with Green as vice president.
Qualified constituents — U.S. citizens age 18 or older on or before April 5, with no active felony convictions, who reside within the school district — must be registered to vote by March 19. Anyone who has changed residence, changed their name or other such circumstance since the last election must re-register.
The voting will take place as part of the Spring 2022 Missouri Municipal General Election, in which other matters of local importance shall be determined. Learn more about registering to vote via the Secretary of State’s website at sos.mo.gov/elections/goVoteMissouri/register.
