The St. Joseph School District held a work session discussing student performance for the fall of 2021.
The session comes after MAP testing results were released from the spring of 2019, data that showed setbacks for the district during the COVID-19 pandemic in subjects such as math, science and more. This was not an official school board meeting, thus no votes or actions were taken.
The work session was led by Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Marlie Williams, who was accompanied by other academic services personnel. In her presentation, Williams went over influences affecting students who took part in these assessments.
“The school district has a lot of data available regarding the student performance,” Williams said, such as national, state and local assessment data.
Williams said they will look over all of this data and determine what plans should be made and what influences from the community and the classroom are affecting the results of this data.
When it comes to ACT testing, Williams said the district has done very well, citing how their participation percentage and composite average are higher than most other districts. Concerning a drop in test scores, she said the district hasn’t done poorly. However, she said testing scores have dropped in the state as a whole, which makes comparing testing data difficult.
“I think that data tells a story. And I think that it’s important that we try to take all of the information, sift through it and figure out what to make of the data,” Williams said. “But at the end of the day, kids are more than numbers. And what is it that we know about our students in addition to the data that helps us make those decisions and plans for improvement of the district.”
More than test scores were discussed during the meeting, with Williams’ presentation covering a range of factors affecting students, such as free and reduced school lunches, students transferring between schools, students who are learning English and more.
Another topic was maintaining school attendance, which Williams noted as being a concerning issue and something the district has had issues with even before COVID.
“We are still struggling with kids that don’t come to school,” she said. “And that is having a significant on our students’ ability to learn.”
