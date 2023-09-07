St. Joseph Board of Education members confer Sept. 6 at the Administration Building during an ‘emergency work session’ that ultimately saw little work done and a 4-3 to scrap the board’s entire committee structure.
The Rev. Brian Kirk, who had been appointed to the St. Joseph Board of Education recruitment and retention committee, speaks on Sept. 7. Neither Kirk nor anyone else will serve on such panels going forward.
Tensions long simmering between school board members spilled out into the open in a two-hour rhetorical throwdown over board committees.
Board members Whitney Lanning, Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller have not exactly gotten along in the time they’ve been on the board, but a Sept. 6 work session highlighted the problem. Although board members are nonpartisan, Lanning is progressive in her politics, while Garcia and Miller are more conservative, particularly on social issues. Ultimately, Lanning and Miller joined Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder’s motion to disband all board committees, scrapping a system in place since 2015 because members could not agree on how it should function going forward.
“It was a travesty, and as the president of our board, I am extremely embarrassed of our actions,” Williams said. “Only, on the other hand, as I look at it, all of us are human. It’s been brewing a while. I mean, there’s a lot of strong passionate individuals on my board, and as is evident, we all have a lot to say.”
Garcia and Miller sought the meeting to underline who had power to name people on to board committees. The focus of this fell upon The Rev. Brian Kirk’s nomination by Lanning to a committee chaired by Garcia. Garcia asserted this appointment violated her own purview as chair. Lanning held that all board members have equal powers, and committees ultimately had no power.
Ethan Lowe, a member of the audience at the meeting who intends to become a teacher in the district, said the debate showed the board is not focused on the issues that mater.
“There’s a great amount of teachers and staff in these schools that are working very hard daily for these kids and for our community,” he said. “Your background shouldn’t have anything to do with your decision and your ability to teach, run a board, be on a committee or anything for that matter. I think the focus just needs to central back around to our staff and our students that are working on these academics daily.”
Kirk’s service on various government boards has been a hot topic in St. Joseph for much of the year, and to a degree, this a tale of two churches. Kirk, who is gay, and his First Christian Church are leading advocates for the LGBTQ community. Pastor Josh Blevins of Grace Calvary Chapel has organized with some of his congregants to criticize Kirk’s public role.
Blevins, for his part, said members of his flock have done nothing more than act as good citizens, expressing their view of what is best for the community. Blevins and Kirk each attended the Sept. 6 meeting.
“I was disappointed that, in the midst of the conversation, our community of faith, our church, came up in a very derogatory and accusatory tone,” Blevins said. “It’s almost as if our desire to be good citizens in the city has been weaponized to convey and to support a narrative that misrepresents our intentions.”
Kirk said that as a former educator, he thought he could contribute well to a panel on finding new teachers and persuading existing ones to stay on with the district. He was denied a renewed role earlier this year on the board of the St. Joseph Public Library.
“The fact that twice now, folks had problems with me being involved in public life simply because of my connection to the LGBTQ community seems to point to the fact that it was discrimination, and it’s happening again,” he said. “This is an ongoing problem in our community that needs to be brought to the light.”
The end result is that nobody will be serving on school board committees for the foreseeable future. Whether or not the board is able to rebuild from the Sept. 6 fracas may rest with its leaders. As it happens, Williams and Reeder are up for reelection in April 2024.
“I don’t suppose you noticed that I was the one able to bring them together?” Reeder said, referring to Miller and Lanning’s votes for his motion, which passed 4-3. Garcia joined the opponents. “All of that arguing, and they both ended up voting with me.”
(1) comment
It is sad to read all of this. As for Pastor Blevins' statement that his church is being brought up in a derogatory and accusatory tone, it is because they are choosing to spew hate. Jesus taught us to love one another. He did not tell us to impose our views and opinions on others. They are trying to create division and hate amongst our community, and that is very sad. They should be open to all views and value people that are willing to give of their time and serve to help others.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.