St. Joseph Board of Education members confer Sept. 6 at the Administration Building during an ‘emergency work session’ that ultimately saw little work done and a 4-3 to scrap the board’s entire committee structure.

Tensions long simmering between school board members spilled out into the open in a two-hour rhetorical throwdown over board committees.

Board members Whitney Lanning, Isaura Garcia and Kim Miller have not exactly gotten along in the time they’ve been on the board, but a Sept. 6 work session highlighted the problem. Although board members are nonpartisan, Lanning is progressive in her politics, while Garcia and Miller are more conservative, particularly on social issues. Ultimately, Lanning and Miller joined Board Vice President Kenneth Reeder’s motion to disband all board committees, scrapping a system in place since 2015 because members could not agree on how it should function going forward.

Brian Kirk

The Rev. Brian Kirk, who had been appointed to the St. Joseph Board of Education recruitment and retention committee, speaks on Sept. 7. Neither Kirk nor anyone else will serve on such panels going forward. 
Josh Blevins

Pastor Josh Blevins

jmarieham

It is sad to read all of this. As for Pastor Blevins' statement that his church is being brought up in a derogatory and accusatory tone, it is because they are choosing to spew hate. Jesus taught us to love one another. He did not tell us to impose our views and opinions on others. They are trying to create division and hate amongst our community, and that is very sad. They should be open to all views and value people that are willing to give of their time and serve to help others.

