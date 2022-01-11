A long career in education and special experiences associated with her family's military background inspires knowledge about how to go about school board leadership, local candidate Kim Miller said.
The Savannah native is the fourth of five hopefuls for the St. Joseph Board of Education who has given an introductory interview on her aspirations for the April 5 ballot, in which voters will choose two people to serve three-year terms. The ballot also features Isaura Garcia, Colby Oyerly, James Kindred and Brenda Steidel.
The two candidates selected will replace Tami Pasley and Bryan Green, who did not file for reelection.
In explaining her background as a teacher and mother to children who were enrolled in schools during her husband's service in the U.S. armed forces, Miller said she has acquired a keen understanding as to what works and what doesn't in the K-12 environment.
"It also brought an education for me culturally, intellectually and has opened my eyes to some things that perhaps can be used here in a positive way that may make a difference or just bring a different perspective to our school board," Miller said.
Even more than she already had, Miller said, her experiences inspired a deep love for children of all different backgrounds.
"I have taught in these different areas all the way from Florida to Hawaii, in Guam, at a Native American Indian school," she said. "So, those experiences, I think, have helped me get a rounded education, for our children, for instructors, for teachers and for our administration, because of the varied interests of those different places."
Her leading objective, and the thing Miller wants voters to be thinking about most on April 5, is to reestablish that St. Joseph has a school board and leadership it can trust.
"I'm sure they are swamped with things going on in their lives outside of the school system," she said. "But my hope is that we can bring integrity back to school administration and school systems, that people can have confidence in who they elect and choose to have a say."
To cast a ballot in the school board election, voters must be registered with Buchanan County or the Missouri Secretary of State by no later than March 9. Anyone who has moved residences, changed a name or other such circumstance since last voting must re-register.
For info, visit www.sos.mo.gov/elections/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.