Two seats on the Board of Education key to the future of the St. Joseph School District will be contested next spring, and probable contenders already are testing the waters.
Thus far, only Colby Oyerly has committed publicly in his intention to run in the race.
“I’m a, hopefully, trustworthy and nice guy,” he said. “I think people tend to like me, and I think I relate to a lot of parents. I have two kids in the district. So, I mean, I relate to the things that are going on and the changes that we need.”
In a crowded field for Board of Education openings in the spring of 2021, Oyerly’s showing on election night kept him from a seat on the board by less than a percentage point. LaTonya Williams, attaining the third of three seats, received 4,200 votes against Oyerly’s 3,994. On April 5, 2022, the seats currently held by Tami Pasley and Bryan Green will be open. Neither Pasley nor Green has said if they will run for reelection, and attempts to reach them Monday were not successful.
Oyerly said he hopes to establish a trend from the 2021 election, in which voters opted to replace all three incumbent school board members. It stands to reason, Oyerly argued, that voters can’t put their confidence in their leaders if they perceive that those people are the same as before.
“We just have to make sure that we have the right people there that are going to work to earn that trust back,” he said.
One figure who could be seen as a new face in this vein is Rick Gilmore, who won his seat in the 2020 election. Gilmore spoke to the lessons he has learned since taking office and offered advice applicable to anyone who decides to run.
“I would say, ‘Don’t come in and think you’re going to change things by yourself,’” he said. “Don’t come in to just serve your own agenda. Come in to assist the administration with what they need for you to do. Make your decisions based on recommendations from our district leaders and teachers while trying to find a balance there that seems appropriate.”
Candidate filings for the 2022 election will occur at the new Noyes School headquarters at 1415 N. 26th St. in the second-floor offices of the board secretary and superintendent. Thirteen business days over the course of a month are set aside for this, beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 7. The district announced the complete filing schedule earlier this month.
