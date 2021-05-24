St. Joseph athletes who transfer within the district are now immediately eligible to participate at a varsity level.
The change was approved at Monday’s meeting of the St. Joseph School Board, which also authorized another phase in a project to bring air conditioning to all district facilities.
That voted passed 6-1, with Ken Reeder voting against. The athlete vote passed unanimously.
Using federal funds meant to improve air quality, the district will contract with Schneider Electric to install A/C in the remainder of buildings that are currently going without.
Tami Pasley, board president, said the district remains 15 to 20 years behind other districts, which have A/C in all buildings. Currently, certain St. Joseph students attend classes with A/C, while others don’t.
The board previously authorized Schneider Electric to complete “phase one” of an A/C plan which addressed the buildings with the most urgent need. Monday’s meeting authorized phase two, with a phase three also possible.
Reeder said in his opposition that the district should use the federal funds on teachers, though district staff said the federal government didn’t authorize the funds for that purpose.
Other notable measures
The board approved a policy change meant to prohibit all vaping on all school grounds. State law requires districts to ban smoking and vaping in school buildings, but not necessarily on school property.
A clinic stationed in Carden Park Elementary had its funding extended, meaning teachers, their families, school board members and students will continue to have access.
New curriculum was authorized Monday, including classes that study journalism and a trade school program meant to teach students how to repair heavy machinery. A conservation program was also created.
School officials will be prevented from locking students in a confined space under a new policy, “except in an emergency situation while awaiting law enforcement.”
If a student is found “responsible” for sexual harassment, the student will now face an out-of-school suspension between 10 and 180 days.
