The St. Joseph Board of Education will adjust rates for routine annual shifts in local property valuations next week, with a roughly three-and-a-half cent tax increase possible.
The St. Joseph School District’s finance committee ran down the numbers on Monday ahead of a public hearing scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 23. Residential, agricultural, commercial and personal property that the district has the authority to tax grew in total assessed value to more than $1.14 billion, an increase of some 2.41%. To account for a rise in regular costs, the district proposes to adjust its tax increase rate to about $4.37, up from just under $4.34.
These figures apply a tax on every $100 of a given property’s assessed value, as determined by the county government. The change is forecast to generate a little more than $50 million in property tax revenue, up from $48.45 million. Board of Education members will act in some way on these figures following the Aug. 23 hearing at its regularly scheduled 5:30 p.m. meeting that evening.
