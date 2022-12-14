Fifth-graders walk through the halls of Hosea Elementary School on Wednesday. The school reported 81% satisfactory attendance for November. A student is satisfactorily attending if he or she makes nine out of 10 scheduled class hours.
Fourth-grader Reece Redmond speaks about attending school on Wednesday at Hosea Elementary.
Kids are meeting the mark in class attendance if they make nine in every 10 classroom hours, a goal that leaves much work to do in St. Joseph, local educators said.
Less than 71% of students recorded satisfactory attendance at the end of the previous school year, and the district remains short of its "90 for 90" goal, with at least 90% of students making 90% of hours. Attendance is tracked through the PowerSchool system on a minute-by-minute basis: Showing up late and going home early can cause the loss of one or more credited hours.
"I run different attendance reports so I can see who are our lowest attendance reports, who is leaving early the most, who has the most tardies," said Taylor Clinton, a math interventionist at Hosea Elementary, who is part of an eight-person Attendance Comeback team at the school. "We had a student the other day who was taken home by their parent because it was time to get a haircut."
School staff members are juggling several academic goals at any given time, but it is understood that essentially none of them can be met if this situation is not improved. Fortunately, Hosea Elementary is one of the bright spots. Although it is currently buffeted by high rates of influenza, RSV, and of course COVID-19 cases, it recorded 81% satisfactory attendance for November, counselor Miranda Ham said.
"There is still a fear side," said Ham, another member of the team. "When they know that sickness is in the schools, parents want to keep their kids home to prevent that from happening, to keep their kids from getting sick. And that fear counts against attendance."
At the elementary level, this is largely a question of engaging with parents and making sure they are doing their part to get their kids out of bed and to the bus stop or otherwise transported to school on time. The kids largely want to be there, and some, like fourth-grader Reece Redmond, understand why it's important in the big picture.
"I feel like it's important to come to school so that whenever you're older you know about life choices and stuff," she said. "Like, whenever you're at a meeting and they ask you about math and then you answer it quickly because you know it. If you come to school and you do your work, you'll do better. And you'll see your friends and the teachers. They're so nice."
