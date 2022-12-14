Students

Kids are meeting the mark in class attendance if they make nine in every 10 classroom hours, a goal that leaves much work to do in St. Joseph, local educators said. 

Less than 71% of students recorded satisfactory attendance at the end of the previous school year, and the district remains short of its "90 for 90" goal, with at least 90% of students making 90% of hours. Attendance is tracked through the PowerSchool system on a minute-by-minute basis: Showing up late and going home early can cause the loss of one or more credited hours. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.