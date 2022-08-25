COVID-19 turned the student experience at high school upside down, and attendance took a nose dive. Aiming to reverse the trend, Central High School invited in some guys who know a thing or two about inversions.
An all-student assembly on Thursday at Noyes Field welcomed the A.G.A. Nation "Bring Your 'A' Game to School" team, composed of bicycle motocross (BMX) and kick scooter athletes who combine their stunts with messages on the importance of school, consistently showing up to class, working together with classmates who are struggling and engaging with academics.
"The last two years have just been really rough, for like all of us," said Ashlyn Ford, a Central junior. "And I know it's really hard for some of us to just get back into even the motivation to go to school. But it's important to get back in and learn and try to have fun at the same time."
Central activities director Dave Lau explained how the event came about. In searching for ways to get students to reengage with life at school after the pandemic, he came across an offer from A.G.A. Nation, formally Adrenaline Games Association LLC of Grand Haven, Michigan. From there, an event was planned with help from the U.S. Army, which sponsors A.G.A. Nation in various scholastic-minded events across the country.
"Pre-pandemic, we were at about 90% attendance," Lau said. "And I think last year we fell to about 78%. We want to try to get kids to feel better about coming to school. We want them to feel safe, and we want them to feel good and we want them here ready to learn. Our goal is to get back to 90%."
At one point, local Army recruiter Staff Sgt. Terry Jones climbed onto the A.G.A. Nation stunt ramp and sat in a chair while a BMX athlete demonstrated his ability to vault on a bicycle high over Jones' head. Jones was on hand with Sgt. Andre Titus to speak to the students. Students also had the opportunity to participate in activities. In one instance, four of them laid on the running track, shoulder to shoulder, as a BMX rider vaulted over them.
Ford, who won a gift card at the end of the event, said school leaders will need to show that they are actively listening to the students to make school a fun and engaging place. The event on Thursday could be seen as a good start.
"Take surveys, ask the kids what all they want," Ford said. "I'm sure most kids would be willing to be able to put their say into what they want to do. If they knew that there's a possibility, just even the smallest possibility, that there might be a chance to do that, they would do it."
