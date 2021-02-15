ATCHISON, Kan. — For Dr. John Settich, this time of pandemic, unprecedented cold and political crisis is in so many ways an era to remember.
With blowing snow manifesting outside and temperatures certain to collapse past negative 10 degrees overnight Monday, even the quasi-normal way of life of COVID-19 has shut down. Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, stood virtually alone in the region in holding Monday class as planned.
It is in this environment Settich, chair of political science at Benedictine, offers what he considers the most important lesson in generations for his students. He remains troubled by the insurrection last month against the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Former President Donald Trump and the impeachment proceedings that followed.
“You are living in this extraordinary time of history,” he said. “You must have an explanation. In five years for your children, and in 25 years for your grandchildren. Tell them what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. You must have some explanation for it, because it was such an offense against the nation; against the republic and against our good order that you must observe it and interpret it.”
Settich, who has in his career as a scholar of American government closely studied all four televised impeachment proceedings against a U.S. president, laments the damage that has been done. He has previously led academic investigations to the Capitol itself, for students to observe the goings-on during an impeachment trial, though for obvious reasons that was precluded this time around.
Even so, he sees cause for optimism in the future.
“The biggest lesson we got out of this whole thing was the strength of the federal system,” Settich said. “Every one of the states, every one of the counties, followed their laws, rules, procedures and certified the findings of the election within their jurisdiction.
“That gave us strength ... So, federalism is much under-appreciated.”
His colleague, professor of history Dr. Joshua Wolf, finds it remarkable that Trump was acquitted by rule, but became the first president to face a clear majority vote in the U.S. Senate for conviction since Andrew Johnson in 1868. Such a development was only possible because seven members of Trump’s Republican Party — including Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska — endorsed the case of the U.S. House managers led by U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Maryland, who served as prosecutors.
The last time such a profound division happened within a party over a pivotal question of national leadership, Wolf noted, divergent factions of the Democratic Party nominated two candidates for president in 1860 and allowed “upstart” Republican Abraham Lincoln to easily secure an Electoral College majority. Lincoln is considered a founder of the GOP based on the dramatic change this produced in what was then the party’s first election as a presidential contender.
“We may very well be seeing the same kind of thing take place,” Wolf said.