The St. Joseph Board of Education has selected Rebecca Schilling as Spring Garden Middle School principal for the 2021-22 school year.
Schilling has been the assistant principal and athletic director at Robidoux Middle School for six years. She received the district’s Shining Star Award in the 2019-20 school year.
Schilling is in her 16th year in education and is currently completing her doctorate from Williams Woods University. She received her Education Specialist degree in secondary leadership and her Master of Science degree in education with an emphasis in history from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She received her Bachelor of Science in psychology and a minor in public communication from Northwest Missouri State University where she played basketball from 1996-2001. She earned her teaching certification in secondary social studies from Northwest Missouri State University.
Prior to joining the St. Joseph School District, Schilling taught social studies at East Buchanan High School for 10 years and was the head softball and basketball coach as well as the supervisor for National Honor Society.
Schilling will replace Dr. Lara Gilpin who recently was selected as the Benton High School principal for the 2021-22 school year.