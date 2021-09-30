A science teacher at Savannah Middle School has been placed on administrative leave, district officials confirmed.
“I can confirm that Mr. (Ken) Grove is on administrative leave but the district has no further comment at this time,” Jessica Gillett, communications director for Savannah R-III, said in an emailed statement.
Word of the situation arose after Principal Stephanie Merritt — via a mass-distribution list — announced to the Savannah Middle School community on Wednesday afternoon that Grove had been placed on leave and “will remain away from his classroom and students at this time.” State and federal law means “we cannot provide additional information about the timing or details of his leave.”
“However, we can assure you that the district is taking active steps to review and address any concerns thoroughly and promptly,” Merritt said in the email.
Grove could not be reached for comment. Messages via two social media pages he appears to own have been left for him.
According to news archives, in December 2016 Grove became superintendent of schools at Northeast Nodaway R-V, a district based in Ravenwood, Missouri. Grove continued there until October 2018 when that district placed him on administrative leave. Grove departed from Northeast Nodaway in the summer of 2019, The Maryville Forum reported.
