Savannah tax levy fails to pass again

Following the defeat of a school tax levy this week, education leaders in Savannah are planning to regroup to consider their next steps.
Savannah R-III School District Board of Education President Joe Barbosa said the leaders are discussing where to go from here after a proposition to increase the district's operating tax levy failed to pass after a fourth attempt on Tuesday. The tax levy would have authorized a 15-cent increase for the district.
If the levy had passed, Barbosa said, the funds would have been used for maintenance, such as fixing the school’s parking lots.
“The first couple times we want to not only fix a lot of our maintenance issues but also do some additions to our high school and performing arts center,” he said.
Barbosa said the board first wanted to put the 15-cent tax levy on the ballot for the same purpose of maintenance in August of this year. He said the tax levy failed to pass in August by 1% of the votes, coming down to about 22 votes.
“The board said we’re gonna come back to the voters and say let’s try it one more time with the same language we saw in August,” Barbosa said. “Clear out the message that this is specifically for maintenance and no other issues on the table. And we had a similar result — lost by 1%, approximately 28 votes.”
Though the proposition being rejected will lengthen the maintenance process, Barbosa said he's noticed parents in the community are attentive and conscientious with their money and how it's spent on Savannah schools and their children.
When the district’s middle school was built, it took the district five times to pass the appropriate bond and tax levy, he said.
“So when the voters rejected us again, especially by a little margin, I’m not overly disheartened,” Barbosa said. “I understand what they’re going through. I understand their resentment to the Board of Education for decisions made over the past few decades. I also understand there’s still a disconnect going on in our nation and in our community about voting, about what happens in education and what our needs are for students and our staff and our district as a whole.”
Barbosa said voters are concerned about issues such as the placement of the high school and new middle school, the tearing down of the old middle school and the debates on the use of the athletics logo, the Savannah Savages. He said the community is also financially frugal.
“Right now, the board is going to regroup,” Barbosa said. “I have a significant portion of our community that says, ‘Let’s run it again. Let’s try it one more time. Let’s go back to the voters. Re-engage.’ I have a significant portion of our community (that) says, ‘They don’t trust the Board of Education, and they don’t trust what’s going on in this district.'
“As a board, as leaders in our community, we’re not gonna give up. We are problem-solvers by nature,” he said. “We want to fix this. We want to give our students — whether Amazonian, John Glenn, Helena, the middle school, the high school — the best quality education possible.”
Barbosa said the board will likely come back to the community in some shape or form with a plan to move forward.
“What that plan looks like right now — will it be a levy? Will it be a bond? I’m not entirely for sure,” he said. “But we’re going to look at every way possible to provide a great education ... for all our students, and in the short term, stretch our dollars as far as we can.”
