Savannah school district unveils new mascot imagery

The Savannah R-III School District announced that its new logo will be an "S" with claw marks drawn through it.
While the Savage name will stay, the "Savage head" imagery was officially voted out by unanimous decision at Thursday night's Board of Education meeting.
Students, alumni and community members were able to vote through an online poll on five potential mascot choices, including "Hawk/Falcon," "Lion," "Sabertooth Tiger," "Bison" and the winning choice, "Claws." More than 5,000 votes were collected, and "Claws" won with around 70% of the votes.
News-Press NOW will have more on this story tonight.
