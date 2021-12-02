Students at Amazonia Elementary School will be required to wear face coverings in class for at least the next 10 days, part of a pre-established plan.
Jess Gillett, spokesperson for Savannah R-III Schools, said Amazonia had exceeded an 8% threshold of COVID-19 exclusions. The district set that standard early in the 2021-22 academic year, Gillett said, for its seven academic buildings in Andrew County.
"The situation with Amazonia is, they have only about 100 kids, so it doesn't take very many (exclusions) to get to that 8% level," Gillett said. "Right now, it's not looking like any of our other buildings are really close to that level."
Under the rule, 10 days must pass with fewer than 8% of students within a given building having either tested positive or been ordered to quarantine at home in light of a "close contact" with an infected person.
