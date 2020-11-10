The Savannah School District R-III Board of Education held a work session meeting Tuesday to decide the members of the ad hoc special committee regarding it's mascot name — the Savages.
About 40 people applied for the committee — 33 with an opinion on the name, five with no opinion and “a couple” whose opinion was unknown, according to Stacy Bond, the president of the Board of Education.
The Board discussed the appropriate number for the committee and decided on nine. A chair member, with no opinion on the mascot, will head the committee, with four members who want to keep the name and four members who want to change the name.
Two board members also will attend every committee meeting.
There are four goals for the special committee:
“Identify origins and meanings of the Savannah savage mascot, including any historical record of the savage form or legend,” said Bond. “Financial costs plans associated with the possibility of amending the name and logo. Research mascot usage to find precedence and best practices. Provide a recommendation to the board regarding mascot usage.”
The committee will report to the Board of Education at least once a month, and possibly a couple times in November. The Board expects a final recommendation on the mascot name early next year around January.
The Board also discussed including Native American education, specifically local tribes, in the school’s curriculum. Members will talk with Superintendent Dr. Eric Kurre in the coming days about inviting tribe members to talk about their culture for the school curriculum.