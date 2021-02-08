A special ad hoc committee that is considering whether a change should be made to the Savannah school district’s mascot, the Savages, has yet to come to a consensus.
Randy Roth, the chair of the committee, said the group is trying to be thorough in its research in order to present a recommendation to the Savannah school board.
“There was a request for a group called the Native American Guardians Association and there was discussion about bringing them in to potentially present to the school board, and this was a readout on that research,” Roth said at a recent meeting of the group.
However, many of the group’s members questioned the legitimacy of the association and shared the concern of it possibly being biased.
At one point during the meeting, members discussed developing an anonymous poll for the community on whether a change should be made.
“What it boils down to is either we’re gonna recommend that nothing changes or recommend some degree of change. But ultimately, the school board’s gonna make the decision,” Roth said.
Some members said they wanted both the mascot and the name to change, while others said to change one or the other.
“The committee’s put a tremendous amount of their own time into this, and I really appreciate their time,” Roth said. “It’s a volunteer committee, and it’s taken a lot of free time to conduct the research and bring back as much information to the school board as we possibly can.”
The group’s next meeting is set for at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. There is no set date for the group to report to the school board on its recommendation.