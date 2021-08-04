SAVANNAH, Mo. — Seeming to endorse higher taxes for area schools, but on a Goldilocks basis, Savannah voters rejected one tax plan and approved another Tuesday.
"Thank you to the stakeholders who took time out of their day to vote today and a huge shout out to all of you who continually support the district," Savannah R-III school district said in a social media statement.
District leaders wanted to increase the operating levy by 25 cents total. The cost is based on a valuation for every $100 in property value. The larger share of the increase, 15 cents, would have paid for completion of building repairs and maintenance projects. By a margin of just 23 votes, with 15.67% turnout, voters rejected the 15-cent share.
The remaining 10-cent tax increase is approved and will help pay staff more and offer more money to new recruits. School Board President Joe Barbosa called it a humbling victory. He added he is grateful to get the OK on higher salaries. The community has a record in recent years of skepticism on school tax increases, but a little more than 54% of voters cast a ballot in favor this time.
"So, we're able to generate with that 10-cent revenue enough funds to increase our base (salaries) to make us more competitive not only with area schools, but with schools throughout Northwest Missouri and in the northern Kansas City suburbs," Barbosa said.
Barbosa, who became board president in place of Stancy Bond this past spring, is tackling Savannah's local iteration of a statewide problem. Missouri is near the bottom on average teacher salary, ranking No. 45 nationwide. The average salaries are worse for entry-level jobs, with the state ranked at No. 49, according to the Missouri School Boards Association.
"We need to invest in Missouri's high-quality teachers," MSBA executive director Melissa Randol said to the Missouri General Assembly in July testimony.
Barbosa spoke to how higher pay is not just a matter of providing people the money that they've earned through hard work in trying times. It also puts staff minds at ease as costs rise nationwide.
"You know, education is centered around the interaction between teachers and students, and having a teacher not have to worry about the cost, the rise in cost, and know that their employer — our district and our community — wants to support them ... just turns around and makes better teachers. For my children, they're going to have that quality educator in the classroom."
The next step is a bit complicated. The district has all the money it can expect locally on maintenance, at least for now. To a degree, that money will be supplemented by American Rescue Plan funding, which President Joe Biden signed in March. About $2 billion will be provided statewide to K-12 agencies to counteract long-term COVID-19 economic damage.
But that's a one-shot, to the extent it might help. A new plan will be needed.
"Our oldest school is over 100 years old," Barbosa said. "The other schools were all added on and built mainly during the baby-boom generation. So, we have this unique challenge of maintaining but also looking to the future."
