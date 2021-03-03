The American Family Insurance Group pays certain amounts in annual property taxes on its local campus, money a future public owner would not owe.
The St. Joseph School District is interested in buying about 92 acres of land at the American Family regional headquarters at 4802 Mitchell Ave. This land has a value, assessed by the county government, of about $4.58 million. The assessed value is not indicative of its sale value by market standards. The assessment is done to find how much a private owner ought to be taxed each year. Public agencies, such as school districts, are exempt from such taxes.
Dr. Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent of business and operations, said the difference amounts to 0.12% of the 2020 total tax collections district wide, about $65.77 million.
“However, the probable savings the district can recognize by acquiring the American Family campus, versus building a new structure is approximately $7 million to $8 million,” he said. “It would take between 90-100 years for the district to collect that amount in revenue from the American Family tax collections.”
For AmFam, some $418,300 in taxes were billed at the end of 2020, about 31% of which went to the school district. About 27.6 acres of the land constitutes the main corporate campus; the remainder is divided into five parcels of vacant space and parking lots. The school district received the largest share of the involved tax revenue, although about 40% of billed taxes are associated with a 0% tax increment financing district.
AmFamGroup’s tax burden has increased in recent years. The main 27.6-acre parcel of the campus, according to county data, for tax year 2020 was billed $247,769, an increase of 13% over tax year 2018. The TIF district arrangement also applies to these figures. Throughout this time, American Family has met its tax obligations in full.
The school district is currently in private negotiations with AmFam Group on the prospect of purchasing the land and assets of the campus for a new high school. The company stated last month it is willing to consider lease or sale negotiations with qualified buyers and did not comment on its talks with SJSD. The property is not up for public sale and no asking price has been announced.
“We have been in contact with several interested parties who are looking at the property,” said Janet M. Masters, American Family spokeswoman, in a February statement. “These discussions are all in the early stages and there has been no forward movement on any lease or sale agreement.”
Masters said on Wednesday that the February statement stands and there is no new information to share.
Architecture firm DLR Group of Overland Park, Kansas, and “construction manager at risk” McCownGordon Construction of Kansas City, Missouri, are leading planning for the American Family site’s future. Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, has said the Board of Education has discussed alternative sites in meetings closed to the public under the Missouri Sunshine Law for sensitive discussions of real estate. However, in light of the area’s paucity of “green field” parcels in a suitable location, the American Family option is seen as superior.
Any actual work on the site has been stated to be entirely contingent on whether or not voters approve a $107 million bond issue on Tuesday, April 6. If about 57% of St. Joseph voters do not approve of the bond issue at the ballot box, the project is to be shelved.