COVID-19 has shut down school field trips almost across the board, but the emPowerU program still is hosting some student groups.
Students from Buchanan County R-IV School District, mainly sixth graders from Rushville Elementary School, on Friday visited the Downtown emPowerU/Mosaic Life Care Foundation building to participate in hands on studies of research and presentation on electronic tobacco products, as well as energy drinks.
Eleven-year-old Deni'lee Scofield said she is familiar with the challenges of tobacco addiction. Having witnessed people she cares about struggle to overcome dependence on tobacco — the subject at times brings her to tears, she said — she is determined to avoid all tobacco usage and to try to help educate her peers about it's costs. She said she considers electronic products problematic because they still contain addictive nicotine, which is toxic.
"It makes me feel better, because I know that I wouldn't want anyone else to feel the same way that I have growing up," she said. "For everyone else, it's kind of hard. I don't like seeing people go through that, like I did."
Kaylee Grable, 11, Scofield's classmate, said she has ambitions to play softball, basketball and also join the cheer squad in middle school and high school. The research done Friday leaves her keenly informed that dependency on nicotine, especially in vaping, can leave one without the physical and emotional energy needed to compete in sports.
"I feel like people should take this more seriously," she said. "And I think parents should explain this to their kids more often. "Especially when they get into middle school and high school. That's when people are gonna want to start doing it, and their friends are gonna keep asking them to do it."
Shay Coffelt, 12, focused instead on the costs of energy drink consumption with her emPowerU laboratory group. When she began the project, she thought of energy drinks as a particularly sugary kind of pop. In reality, she said of her findings, a typical energy drink is overloaded with caffeine and multiple other stimulant chemicals that can generate a harmful "crash" and result in a longterm depressed mood.
"I didn't know that like, it's like you're drinking like five cups of coffee," Coffelt said.
Altogether, the students concluded their day in critical-thought-oriented presentations to a mock "city council" of three volunteers, who each acted as a sort of devil's advocate for the facts and ideas presented. Grable, for example, urged the council to entirely ban e-cigarettes via an ordinance.
Panel volunteer Andrea Robinson said she found the students' work impressive.
"Oh, I love it," she said. "That's why I enjoy doing this so much. Because I just think it's so exciting that these (kids) are being encouraged to think ..."