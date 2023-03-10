Allowing kids to enroll at the public school of their family's choice will either help or hinder education in Northwest Missouri, depending on who is asked.
House Bill 253 passed the lower chamber of the Missouri Legislature on Wednesday, and while Senate passage is hardly guaranteed, the concept of public school open enrollment may finally enter law.
Show Me State Republican leaders have pushed for this idea for years, over opposing lobbies from the Missouri State Teachers Association, most superintendents and a coalition of delegates from both parties, who argue the current rules protect schools in the countryside. The law as it is requires public school students to either attend a public school that belongs to the district in which they reside, attend a private school or home school. Open enrollment frees up public district restrictions.
"My objection to open enrollment all along has been, why aren't we trying to fix the schools that we have instead of trying to do something different?" said state Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah. "If some families want to attend away from their district, why not address the reasons why?"
Open enrollment would send a share of state and local tax dollars along with however many children end up exercising the new freedom. Where HB 253 differs from past failed efforts to make open enrollment happen, Sen. Rusty Black argues, is in its protections against the loss of money.
"Schools are anxious about change," said Black, a Republican who represents Chillicothe, who favors open enrollment. "Right now, the angst is, 'A school district's going to get closed.' ... And I just don't, I don't see that (happening) at all. Very many of those small school districts are held harmless when it comes to their financing at this point."
First, Black argued, families won't be able to just pick a district and go; the district they're going to has to make room for them, and the financial incentive to do that may be limited.
Black said that one superintendent he talked to pointed out that about $13,000 is spent per pupil, per year, whereas the district would only gain between $3,000 and $4,000 in diverted taxes from enrolling an outsider. Open enrollment would be all but moot in a situation where all 75 school agencies within his constituency, Senate district No. 12, decide not to take in outside students because it doesn't make financial sense.
Second, Black said, districts will be protected against loss. All districts will not be required to give up more than 3% of their previous enrollment under the bill. That means if 100 students are enrolled, three of them will be permitted to "open enroll out," and if there is a fourth, that fourth child will have to wait at least one year.
"I just don't see funding loss as being the issue that some people make it," Black said. "If you've done your research, a lot of this is based on angst, and nervous people calling rural legislators to stop change, not dollars and cents. School districts are calling me, patrons are calling me. Some are calling to say they want open enrollment, as well."
In addition, all districts with a population of less than 350 will not lose any state dollars if their enrollment remains below that number. Missouri makes an "equivalency payment" of $6,375 per year for every student enrolled. Combined with the local tax base, that is how each child's education is paid for, on a basic level.
For Van Schoiack, once the open enrollment genie is out of the bottle, there's no putting it back. The bill may protect rural districts against funding loss for a time, but that time is limited. To people who are pining for a different kind of public school now, his advice is simple: Move elsewhere.
"I've been a real estate broker for over 30 years," Van Schoaick said. "When people go to buy a home, one of their first questions they ask is, 'What school district is this home in?' If it's not the school district they want, they'll go looking for a district that they do want to be in."
