Rural educators celebrate teachers-to-be
Four Northwest Missouri honorees are among those each receiving $1,000 grants as they finish their training to become teachers.

The Missouri Association of Rural Education granted 22 honorees statewide this scholarship at an event on July 21. The four regional recipients are Gerri Madison of King City, Jaiden Flora of Guilford, Delaney McPheeters of Lawson and Abby Clawson of Eagleville.

