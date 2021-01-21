The St. Joseph School District's meeting set for Monday, Jan. 25, could be the most impactful event of its kind for the community since at least 2019, when voters were presented with a five-year 61-cent tax levy.
At the meeting set for 5:30 p.m. at the Troester Media Center, 3401 Renick St., the board is expected to consider whether St. Joseph residents will be asked to authorize a new tax increase, this one for debt service on a $110 million bond issue.
The bond is to fund school construction and renovation such that the district would eventually wind up with one brand new high school, one significantly renovated high school and more middle schools. The bond issue and associated debt-service levy increase of 31.24 cents would likely be placed on the April 6 ballot alongside three contested Board of Education seats.
"I can stomach that," said Lori Witham, board member, at a Tuesday meeting of the Facilities Planning Committee.
Since winning her first school board election last year, Witham has been emphatic that more investment, at least in part funded by local taxpayers, is necessary to build and renew school buildings. District leaders as a whole are keen to talk about this now because they are in year No. 2 of the 2019 levy increase, which will sunset five years after enactment.
The board has the option to consider a lower-value bond issue, of between $65 million and $100 million, or it could shoot for the stars and aim for a maximum $143 million bond issue. The most-likely $110 million option translates to 31.24 cents-per-$100 in tax increases for a given property's value, with the value determined by the Buchanan County Assessor. The school district uses a given value of $150,000 as a catch-all in presenting what 31.24 cents increase actually means: $82.65 per year in more taxes.
"I bet 80% of the homes in St. Joseph are valued at $150,000 or less," said Rick Gilmore, board member. "We need to find a way to be sure of that before proceeding."