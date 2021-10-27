Local Rotary Clubs, together with other nonprofit and public entities including the St. Joseph School District, will welcome new support for mental health services on Thursday.
The Rotary Global Grant for Peace, $86,000, shall be assigned by the three clubs of St. Joseph to enable "peacebuilding and conflict prevention" training, according to a news release. A celebratory event is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Albrecht-Kemper Museum, 2818 Frederick Ave.
The event is to feature a public awareness video and honors for contributors from the SJSD and 20 other community agencies. For more information, call the district's communications department at 816-671-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.