With more than 30 languages spoken in the St. Joseph School District, the role of English learning development teachers is essential to student success.
The district held professional training Monday for its English Language Development, or E.L.D., teachers to work toward earning their certifications.
E.L.D. is instruction designed to help English language learners develop their speaking, reading and writing skills.
Director of Special Programs Dlo DuVall said with the constant flow of students entering and leaving the district, the biggest challenge would be keeping pace with the needs of the E.L.D. teachers and their students.
”We have a lot of students moving in and out of our district at all times,” DuVall said. “So keeping up, making sure students are in the right classes, that they have everything they need to be successful. Those are probably our largest challenges right now, just keeping up with the needs of our students at the correct pace.”
According to the National Education Association, by 2025, one in four children will be English learning students. With the projected rise, the importance of the E.L.D. program cannot be overstated.
”Oh, it’s crucial,” said Kellie Shelley, E.L.D. lead teacher. “I mean, the schools are the foundation of the child’s life and we need to make sure that they are getting the education that they need. We need to be prepared to help them the best we can, too.”
There are 31 languages other than English spoken in the St. Joseph School District. E.L.D. teachers do not necessarily have to speak all of those languages, but they can still educate and communicate with those students through other practices.
”There are a lot of strategies,” Shelley said. “Visuals are the same in pretty much any language. We can use graphic organizers to help clarify and organize their thoughts. We can adjust the text so that there’s not so much text they have to read through. They can take some of that pressure off and be able to focus on just the key details.”
If there ever is a situation where a student needs more help, a language line in available. Everyone in the district, from teachers to coaches to administrative assistants, can call the language line to get an on-demand interpreter.
