Students of Carden Park Elementary School will be better able to use real-world tools and virtual reality to get a deeper understanding of archaeology after a Tuesday grant presentation.

Alycen Shewell was given a $500 award in a surprise announcement at the Trojan Gym by the Missouri Retired Teachers Association. Shewell, a sixth-grade social studies educator who belongs to the affiliated Missouri State Teachers Association, had applied for the grant to fund her project, "Sixth Grade Travels the World." Shewell will use the money to purchase content and supplies supporting her lessons on what great archaeologists have found in important cultural sites across the globe.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.