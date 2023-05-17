Loes Hedge

Loes Hedge, a retired St. Joseph School District teacher and leader in the St. Joseph NAACP, speaks on Wednesday at the St. Francis Baptist Temple. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Seven decades after the U.S. Supreme Court took up a case to invalidate racial segregation in schools, its legacy continues to have impacts on the local level.

On May 17, 1954, the court unanimously declared unconstitutional the doctrine of "separate but equal," established in 1896, which authorized governments to require Black people to use different public services. Follow-up rulings ordered all schools to set aside racial barriers, and the St. Joseph School District complied in summer 1955. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.