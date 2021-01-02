The winter of 2020 has proven to be one of cause and effect: As reliably as ice makes for a slippery sidewalk, talk of changing the operations of Benton High School ruffles the feathers of South Side residents.
Since the Facilities Planning Committee of the St. Joseph School District resumed active discussion of high school consolidation in the community earlier this year, focusing lately on the potential of changes at Benton, there’s been no shortage of pushback.
“It’ll depress a lot of people,” Kim Dragoo said. “I mean, people will be really, really upset.”
Dragoo, who has seen two children through graduation at Benton, represents much of what has been said. There are practical considerations, such as home values and student commute times she said she believes would be harmed by a status change at Benton. Of greater importance to her are the tight bonds she said she uniquely values. Seldom does a high school football game not become a broad community carnival: Those not at Sparks Field still hear the band and the play-by-play reverberating through the neighborhood.
“I mean, that life just perks the town up,” Dragoo said. “It’s what a lot of people have. And they go to games. And I’ll tell you what, these are people who don’t have kids in school, but they support the school. They belong to Benton.”
One hypothetical plan envisions hitting two cardinals with one stone by converting the building to either a flex-enrollment institution, in which students are enrolled in all secondary grades based on capacity needs, or a full-time sixth grade through eighth grade middle school. This would help resolve how the four middle schools are more than 130% over capacity, a situation that precludes plans to convert all middle schools to house sixth, seventh and eighth graders and remove all sixth graders from elementary classes.
Michelle Traster gradated from Lafayette High School, while her brother went to Benton, and she has had a special bond with Benton since her oldest daughter, who had struggled elsewhere, transferred to the school and graduated in the top 10 of her class. She is keen to see her second child, a sophomore, and three younger children realize similar academic goals at Benton.
On the one hand, Traster said, it’s obvious that not enough has been invested in local education, and with state and federal authorities putting more and more of the burden of paying for education on local shoulders, taxpayers will have to make hard decisions to raise the funds needed to meet educational goals and avoid sacrifices. On the other hand, to the extent problems such as middle school overcapacity exist, moves to address them are long overdue, Traster said. Add in the frayed nerves of the COVID-19 era, and you’ve got a bit of a mess.
“I just think this is really poor timing,” Traster said. “It’s putting everyone at a heightened anxiety level when it doesn’t really need to be that way. We do need to make moves, and we need to do it quickly because these kids are moving up. And we also need to keep in mind that this large group of kids we’re struggling with in the junior highs, they’re going to be in high school soon. What do we do then?”
To Traster, St. Joseph is best thought of as an “old city.” Having old buildings — Benton opened in 1905 — is a selling point, not a disadvantage. Old things cost money, but the return on the investment can’t be quantified in simple terms. She emphasized that reductions of assets on hand must not be the way to go.
“We have poverty in this community, and unfortunately, it’s a double-edged problem,” she said. “So with poverty comes less tax revenue, but with a lack of education comes more poverty. If we build up our schools, we build up our city.”