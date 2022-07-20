Sophia Copeland works on Wednesday with Missouri Western State University student Destiny Christopher on using a microscope to examine tiny organisms. The activity took place on board the Griffon Lab bus near East Hills Library.
Charlotte interacts with a red-eared slider turtle, 'A.I.,' on Wednesday on board the Griffon Lab, a bus full of scientific equipment set up by Missouri Western State University science faculty. The bus visited the East Hills Library.
The Griffon Lab drives to wherever in town there are kids ready to learn, always bringing a few friends, usually whatever professors Mark Mills and Mike Ducey have fished out of the ponds at Missouri Western State University.
"We were hoping to catch a snapping turtle this morning, and we can usually get one," said Mills, Missouri Western's chair of biology. "Throughout Missouri, they will inhabit whatever body of water might be found, and they are as common as dirt. No such luck today, but we still got a few turtles, including this one, 'A.I.,' a red-eared slider who seems to get caught every time we set up the nets."
In addition to the two turtles, one of which is certain to be several decades old based on its size, the science displays for biology included interactions with bullfrogs and common toad tadpoles. Although they will eat essentially whatever they can get into their mouths as adults, these amphibians strictly dine on algae and other plant material found in aquatic environments until metamorphosis.
Seven-year-old Sophia Copeland said she thought that was pretty cool.
"I love how the painted turtle really looks like its tummy is painted," she said. "I learned that the tadpoles will change into frogs."
Other experiments included a microscope to examine tiny kinorhyncha, also known as "mud dragons," which are small marine organisms that are found throughout aquatic soils but are too small to be seen with the naked eye. In chemistry, the department that Ducey chairs, students learned how different objects interact with the surface tension of water. Because of this effect, paperclips and other metal objects float when one might be inclined to think they will sink.
Children also created color wheels, in which water-soluble markers naturally spread interesting color patterns between different-colored circles drawn on filter paper, which is then dampened.
"We want students to have an experience with science that invigorates them and gets them to think about science as a possibility in their future," Ducey said. "We want them to not be afraid or dissuaded from science because they think it might be hard or they couldn't do it. And so, exposing them to these kinds of activities at a young age is really critical for inspiring future scientists."
For more information on the Griffon Lab, call the Department of Chemistry at 816-271-4393.
