The St. Joseph School District is working to assess how many people have been impacted by the presence of COVID-19 at Lafayette High School, a statement released Tuesday said.
The St. Joseph Health Department is involved on determining if anyone should be placed under quarantine following the detection of a COVID-19 case involving the school. Public health authorities will be directly communicating with anyone who meets the definition of a "close contact." That is, they were directly exposed, such as by being coughed on, to infectious secretions; or, if are known to have been within six feet of an actively infectious individual for a cumulative period of 15 minutes or longer.
As of Thursday, nine staff members and seven students had been reported to be positive cases of COVID-19 district wide, according to the district's website. A total of 22 staff and 88 students had reported to quarantine as a precaution; a total of 5 staff and 11 students have since returned to school. The district commenced classes on Aug. 31.