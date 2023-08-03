Religious lessons soon legal in public education
Voluntary instruction on texts sacred to faiths like Christianity will be allowed in Missouri school districts later in August, but the local effect isn’t clear yet.

Gov. Mike Parson signed SB 34 in July, and it takes effect on Aug. 28. Passed with the intent of allowing the Bible and other religious texts to be taught for students who choose to take that elective at the high school level, the law relies on individual teachers. Each willing instructor sets up a social studies class.

Kim Miller

Kim Miller, member of the St. Joseph Board of Education, speaks in April.

