Religious lessons soon legal in public education

Voluntary instruction on texts sacred to faiths like Christianity will be allowed in Missouri school districts later in August, but the local effect isn’t clear yet.
Gov. Mike Parson signed SB 34 in July, and it takes effect on Aug. 28. Passed with the intent of allowing the Bible and other religious texts to be taught for students who choose to take that elective at the high school level, the law relies on individual teachers. Each willing instructor sets up a social studies class.
St. Joseph Board of Education member Kim Miller said this is a good development that will introduce students to valuable information. It will not, she said, promote or preach faith, only knowledge.
“I don’t think (school is) the place where we indoctrinate kids. But I certainly believe that school is a wonderful opportunity for students to hear about it,” Miller said. “And, you know, our country was founded on that.”
The law received broad support in the Missouri Legislature, seemingly because no student will be compelled to enroll in the class, involuntary instruction on religion will remain illegal and the class will be prohibited from being a source of “proselytization,” or the preaching of faith.
Instead, classes must focus on the contents of the text from an academic perspective. What that exactly means is likely subject to the policy school districts adopt. The St. Joseph School District has yet to adopt a new policy on this matter. The school board would decide if it does.
In any event, some have expressed concerns that SB 34’s protections are not strong enough for those who do not wish to be exposed to religion in a public school setting.
“A course curriculum focusing on a religious text must be academic and neutral,” said Tom Bastian of the ACLU of Missouri. “Although there are acceptable ways to teach about the Bible in public schools ... it is exceedingly difficult to do so in a constitutionally permissible manner — especially when a course focuses solely on one faith or religious text.”
The question of permissibility refers to the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which in part forbids the government from establishing a religion, or preventing the free exercise of religion. Courts have usually interpreted that to mean that taxpayer dollars cannot be spent on activities that are clearly meant to promote a faith.
Miller, who is a Christian, said she does not want to promote faith through SB 34. Nevertheless, in her eyes, ideas that can form the basis of faith should be part of a complete education.
“If you’re offering it to high schoolers, they should be already prepared to discern, and weigh truth and fact versus fiction,” she said. “That’s the purpose of teaching our students; we don’t teach them what to think, we teach them how to think, and develop their own conclusions.”
