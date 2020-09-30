ATCHISON, Kan. — Benedictine College's student population, as with other campuses across the region, is larger than ever at just under 2,000 full-time undergraduate students, almost all based in Atchison, Kansas.
"I'm very impressed by the increase in enrollment, but I'm not quite surprised by that fact," said Liliana Pokropski, Benedictine student president. "Due to the fact that everybody was cooped up in their house for the past five months, I think the idea of going to college presented the idea of going back to normalcy."
The national trend of COVID-19 shutdowns was disruptive this past spring, and there's still some adjusting to do as the second full month of the fall semester begins. A spike in cases occurred after classes returned to session in late August. Yet the situation has been rock steady since then, and the Benedictine campus has continued a run seen over the last 10 years that is something of a regional higher-education outlier. With 92% of fall 2019 freshmen returning for fall 2020, the growth also appears sustainable on a level that exceeds the regional norm.
Northwest Missouri State University has had its ups and downs, but the last few years especially have been way up. The student rolls rocketed to 7,267 for fall 2020, with 75.7% of the fall 2019 freshman class returning for a third semester.
"I think it's quite amazing, actually," said Kirayle Jones, NWMSU student president. "So, I'm a first generation student and so, looking at all the different resources and activities and support to first year students — and the (incoming freshman Class of 2024) has one of the highest first generation student rates — this goes to show that Northwest is here for the students."
Certain trends can be seen in these numbers. Missouri State University reported nearly 21,000 students enrolled at its main campus in Springfield, Missouri, while Southeast Missouri State reported more than 11,100 enrollees in Cape Girardeau, Missouri; these are both records. Ten years ago, Northwest recorded 7,142 students, in the wake of the 2008 Great Recession that is largely credited with driving interest in post-secondary education nationwide. The number had fallen to 6,593 by 2015. Whether a similar dip could occur after the COVID-19 recession is behind us remains to be seen.
The bottom line: Pandemic is omnipresent, but it's not stopping enrollment. NWMSU sophomore Anne Taylor opts for a hybrid program of online and in-person courses to carefully control the time she's in the classroom, seated among other people. Mostly, Taylor watches lectures online on her laptop outside on the richly landscaped campus, designated as the Missouri State Arboretum since 1993.
She transferred to Northwest this year, contributing to the new record, in part because of the amenities.
"And the people here are nice, definitely," Taylor said. "The teachers are pretty quick about responding to things, getting you the help you need."