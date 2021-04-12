When the history of this era in St. Joseph is written, one might wonder if it will include that 2021 was the year Kenneth Reeder reached his goal.
Reeder placed first on April 6 among nine possible candidates for one of three available seats on the Board of Education for the St. Joseph School District. He is scheduled to be sworn in at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 19, at the Downtown district office, alongside LaTonya Williams and David Foster. While Williams and Foster were first-time candidates for office, Reeder has invested much of the last three decades either running for school board or leading a campaign to check district priorities he regards as consistently misguided, poorly managed and ill-intentioned.
Through a representative, Reeder declined to comment for this story, but he spoke at length on April 5 about his agenda in the event of victory. And that vision is clearly amenable to many, with voters evicting three incumbents to tap Reeder, Foster and Williams, while also rejecting the Proposition CARE bond issue by nearly 65%.
"Even the people who are for the plan, we're asking that they at least give me a chance to serve on the board for the people," he said. "Because if we stop these 7-0 unanimous votes that always happen, if you have your one person that can stand up and make it a 6-1 vote, we can always later revisit the mistakes and correct those mistakes."
Reeder supporter Terisha Lopez, a graduate of the Lafayette High School Class of 2005 and a leader in the successful "No" campaign on Proposition CARE, "We the People 3 Schools," said she appreciates Reeder will most likely find himself in the minority on many votes. Lopez said that so long as district leaders push to reduce and reassign school buildings — especially Benton High School and her own Lafayette — she will demand Reeder fight hard on this.
"It's gonna be a fight," Lopez said. "Just like with this whole bond and getting three new members in and incumbents out. They need to realize that it's the community that pays for this stuff with the tax increases and such, and we have the say."
Williams said on Friday that she hadn't had a chance to talk to Reeder yet. Foster said he had and looked forward to working with him. Both have stated after the election that the clear rejection of Proposition CARE leaves them in agreement that major work lies ahead to build a plan the community will support.
Reeder said on April 5 that the plan should not be anchored by new construction.
"We need to be proud of what we have," Reeder said. "We need to be concentrating on the basics again. On early childhood development. St. Joe has a high poverty rate; early childhood is the biggest bang for your buck on poverty, it's a proven thing. The elites in town have a false narrative. They say people don't come to town because we have old buildings. When I bring people to town, with our buildings, they're impressed."
Asked if Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, had been in contact with the incoming board members, Eileen Houston-Stewart released the following statement:
"Dr. Van Zyl and his office have reached out to each of the soon-to-be board members, as in the past, sharing congratulations and offering to meet to answer questions prior to their swearing-in, April 19," the director of communications said. "The district also offers onboarding training in regard to what to expect during board meetings and the use of the electronic board system."
